The Corner Crust
Featured Items
- Apple bomb$5.95+
- Island Time$9.95+
Transport yourself to the islands with our Canadian bacon, chicken, and pineapple pizza with a taste of BBQ!
- Pepperoni Perfection$7.95+
If you need to keep it classy, we have our original pepperoni with red sauce!
Pizza
- Chezzy- duz-it$7.95+
Laid-back cheesy pizza including our red sauce and mozzarella cheese!
- Pepperoni Perfection$7.95+
If you need to keep it classy, we have our original pepperoni with red sauce!
- Oscar's Delight$9.95+
- The Diablo$9.95+
Get spicy with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and bacon. Topped with Jalapenos and Siracha drizzle!
- Yannash$9.95+
A fiery twist on a classic! Made with buffalo sauce, buffalo mozzarella, and chicken. Drizzled with ranch and Siracha! A TRUE flavor explosion!
- Island Time$9.95+
Transport yourself to the islands with our Canadian bacon, chicken, and pineapple pizza with a taste of BBQ!
- Garden Greatness$9.95+
- Sicily Slice$9.95+
- That-sa Amore$8.95+
- You Do You! (custom)$7.95+
Pick your own crust, sauce and toppings. Pick 2 Toppings, 3 Toppings or pile it on!
You Do You! (custom)
Pick your own crust, sauce and toppings. Pick 2 Toppings, 3 Toppings or pile it on!
Sandwiches
Combo
Daily Special
Chips
Dessert
- The Elvis$5.95+
Elvis would love it! Bananas, cinnamon, sugar and peanut butter on a crispy crust.
- Apple bomb$5.95+
- Garlic Chips$5.95+
Alfredo, Garlic, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese on a crispy crust.
- Chocolate Cobbler$3.00
- Pecan Cobbler$3.00