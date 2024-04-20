The Corner Crust
Pizza
- Chezzy- duz-it$7.95+
Laid-back cheesy pizza including our red sauce and mozzarella cheese!
- Pepperoni Perfection$7.95+
If you like to keep it classy, we have our original pepperoni with red sauce! It's a classic with a kick!
- Oscar's Delight$9.95+
Think of a canvas of zesty basil pesto and mozzarella, topped with juicy chicken, crisp bell peppers, a hint of garlic, and topped with a balsamic drizzle. It's a symphony of flavors!
- The Diablo$9.95+
This pizza is like a flavor party with a spicy marinara base, loads of melty mozzarella, pepperoni, sizzling Italian sausage, crispy bacon pieces, fiery jalapenos, all finished with a bold sriracha drizzle. It's a heat-lover's dream!
- Yannash$9.95+
Imagine a tangy buffalo sauce and mozzarella base, topped with tender chicken, fresh cilantro, all jazzed up with a cool ranch and zesty sriracha drizzle. It's a bold flavor rodeo!
- Island Time$9.95+
Transport yourself to the islands with our BBQ sauce base, gooey mozzarella, tender chicken, savory Canadian bacon, sweet pineapple, flavorful onion, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro, and top it all off with a drizzle of BBQ sauce for that extra burst of deliciousness. It's a flavor explosion!
- Garden Greatness$9.95+
Imagine a bed of fragrant basil pesto sauce, topped with melty mozzarella, juicy grape tomatoes, vibrant bell peppers, fresh spinach, earthy mushrooms, tangy red onions, briny Kalamata olives, and a drizzle of smooth olive oil. Its a Mediterranean delight that'll make your taste buds dance!
- Sicily Slice$9.95+
Picture a pizza with a creamy alfredo sauce base, gooey mozzarella, tender chicken, crispy bacon pieces, tangy peppadew peppers, flavorful garlic, and a drizzle of tangy balsamic drizzle. It's a mouthwatering combination that will leave you craving for more!
- That-sa Amore$8.95+
Imagine a pizza with a rich marinara sauce base, creamy buffalo mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese, juicy tomatoes, flavorful garlic, fresh basil, and a drizzle of smooth olive oil. Its a classic Italian delight that will transport your taste buds to pizza paradise!
- You Do You! (custom)$7.95+
Pick your own crust, sauce and toppings. Pick 2 Toppings, 3 Toppings or pile it on!
- Taco pizza$8.95+
Picture a pizza with a zesty picante sauce base, shredded queso cheese, seasoned taco meat, spicy jalapenos, diced tomatoes, crisp diced lettuce, and creamy avocado ranch drizzle. It's the perfect fusion of tacos and pizza, creating a fiesta of flavors in every bite.
- Pickle pizza$7.95+
- Meatball PIzza$9.95+
- Rockstar Pizza$8.95+
- Meat Lovers$9.95+
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$8.95+
- Supreme$9.95+
Drinks
- Fountain 16 oz$2.00
- Water$2.00
- Dublin$3.00
- Gatorade$2.50
- Capri Sun$1.00
- Sunny D$1.50
- Twist$2.00
- Waterloo$2.00