The Corner Crust
Pizza
- You Do You! (custom)
Pick your own crust, sauce and toppings. Pick 2 Toppings, 3 Toppings or pile it on!$12.95+
- Chezzy- duz-it
Laid-back cheesy pizza including our red sauce and mozzarella cheese!$7.95+
- Pepperoni Perfection
If you like to keep it classy, we have our original pepperoni with red sauce! It's a classic with a kick!$8.95+
- Meat Lovers
This pizza has a savory marinara base, gooey mozzarella, and a meaty lineup of sausage, bacon, ground beef, and Canadian bacon. Mushrooms and onions bring the flavor. It's a hearty feast in every bite!$9.95+
- Supreme
Zesty marinara and melty mozzarella create the perfect base, topped with pepperoni, savory sausage, earthy mushrooms, crisp bell peppers, pungent onions, and salty black olives. It's a symphony of flavors in every slice!$9.95+
- Oscar's Delight
Think of a canvas of zesty basil pesto and mozzarella, topped with juicy chicken, crisp bell peppers, a hint of garlic, and topped with a balsamic drizzle. It's a symphony of flavors!$9.95+
- Diablo
This pizza is like a flavor party with a spicy marinara base, loads of melty mozzarella, pepperoni, sizzling Italian sausage, crispy bacon pieces, fiery jalapenos, all finished with a bold sriracha drizzle. It's a heat-lover's dream!$9.95+
- Yannash
Imagine a tangy buffalo sauce and mozzarella base, topped with tender chicken, fresh cilantro, all jazzed up with a cool ranch and zesty sriracha drizzle. It's a bold flavor rodeo!$9.95+
- Island Time
Transport yourself to the islands with our BBQ sauce base, gooey mozzarella, tender chicken, savory Canadian bacon, sweet pineapple, flavorful onion, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro, and top it all off with a drizzle of BBQ sauce for that extra burst of deliciousness. It's a flavor explosion!$9.95+
- Garden Greatness
Imagine a bed of fragrant basil pesto sauce, topped with melty mozzarella, juicy grape tomatoes, vibrant bell peppers, fresh spinach, earthy mushrooms, tangy red onions, briny Kalamata olives, and a drizzle of smooth olive oil. Its a Mediterranean delight that'll make your taste buds dance!$9.95+
- Sicily Slice
Picture a pizza with a creamy alfredo sauce base, gooey mozzarella, tender chicken, crispy bacon pieces, tangy peppadew peppers, flavorful garlic, and a drizzle of tangy balsamic drizzle. It's a mouthwatering combination that will leave you craving for more!$9.95+
- That-sa Amore
Imagine a pizza with a rich marinara sauce base, creamy buffalo mozzarella, grated Parmesan cheese, juicy tomatoes, flavorful garlic, fresh basil, and a drizzle of smooth olive oil. Its a classic Italian delight that will transport your taste buds to pizza paradise!$9.95+
- Taco
Picture a pizza with a zesty picante sauce base, shredded queso cheese, seasoned taco meat, spicy jalapenos, diced tomatoes, crisp diced lettuce, and creamy avocado ranch drizzle. It's the perfect fusion of tacos and pizza, creating a fiesta of flavors in every bite.$9.95+
- Pickle
This pizza starts with a zesty ranch alfredo sauce as the base, inviting a blend of melty mozzarella and sharp parmesan, then the pickles jump in like crunchy, tangy confetti, and a ranch drizzle. It's a pickle-ranch extravaganza on a crust!$8.95+
- Meatball
Rich marinara sauce lays the foundation, followed by a trio of provolone that adds a smoky touch. Then, gooey mozzarella blankets the surface, setting the stage for hearty meatball slices, sweet and tangy peppadew peppers make a surprise appearance. Its comfort food with a kick!$9.95+
- Rockstar
Imagine a canvas bathed in spicy marinara and fragrant basil pesto. Then, a generous layer of mozzarella sets the stage for a trio of meats: pepperoni, sausage, and crispy bacon. Peppadew peppers and garlic join the party, then a sprinkle of parmesan and a scattering of black olives complete this culinary delight.$9.95+
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
This pizza's creamy, dreamy twist on the classic pie with a smooth ranch sauce base, topped with tender chicken and crispy bacon. Melted mozzarella hugs every topping, and an extra ranch drizzle takes it over the top for a double dose of zesty goodness. It's comfort food with a ranch kick!$9.95+
- Bacon Burger
This pizza starts with a marinara base and stretchy mozzarella, it's loaded with crispy bacon, savory ground beef, and sweet onions. Cheddar cheese adds a sharp twist, while fresh diced tomatoes and chopped lettuce keep it bright. A drizzle of a mayo and mustard mix finishes it off with a classic burger condiments flair!$9.95+
- Mexican Cowboy$10.95+
- Canadian Hammer$9.95+
- The Al Capone$10.95+
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sub$8.95
- Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, marinara, mozzarella$8.95
- Italian$9.95
Italian
Drinks
Appetizer
- Garlic Chips
This appetizer pizza is a garlic lover's paradise with a rich alfredo sauce base, a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, and cheddar cheese making it extra cheesy. A hint of garlic infuses it with a aromatic warmth, and a ranch drizzle adds a cool, tangy finish. It's a creamy, dreamy start to any meal!$5.95+
- Cheezy Bread$6.95
- Bruschetta Pizza$5.95+
- RattleSnake Egg
Salsa, bacon, queso, jalapeno$8.95
Dessert
- The Elvis
Elvis would love it! Bananas, cinnamon, sugar and peanut butter on a crispy crust.$5.95+
- Apple bomb$5.95+
- Stroodle Doodle
Alfredo, Garlic, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese on a crispy crust.$5.95+
- OUT OF STOCKPecan CobblerOUT OF STOCK$4.95
- Peace Peachy Pizza$5.95+
- OUT OF STOCKBanana pudding cheesecakeOUT OF STOCK$5.95
- OUT OF STOCKAndies Mint brownie puddingOUT OF STOCK$5.95
- Millionaire Sunday$2.95
- Lemon Blueberry Pizza$5.95+
- OUT OF STOCK2 Cake PopsOUT OF STOCK$5.00